Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $33.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNK

Cinemark Trading Up 3.7 %

Cinemark stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 134.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.