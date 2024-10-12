Citigroup Begins Coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.50.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.