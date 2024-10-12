Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.6 %

C stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.