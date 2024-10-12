Citigroup Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $100.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 103.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after acquiring an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,090,000 after purchasing an additional 605,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 28.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AGCO by 17.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 335,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

