Citigroup Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $83.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EAT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Brinker International by 231.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Brinker International by 13,850.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after buying an additional 1,049,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 227,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

