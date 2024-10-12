Citigroup Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $37.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.79.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.49%.

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,643,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,801,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 681,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 28,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

