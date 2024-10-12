CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the September 15th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Up 0.9 %

CKHUY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. 133,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,838. CK Hutchison has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.