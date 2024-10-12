Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,400 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 2,292,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,894.7 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

CLZNF remained flat at $14.68 during trading on Friday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

