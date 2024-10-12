Clarius Group LLC Buys 139 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

