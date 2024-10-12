Clarius Group LLC Buys 880 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $575.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $576.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $554.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.87.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.