Clarius Group LLC Has $493,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.11.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average is $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.