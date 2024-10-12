Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

