Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

