Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,774,637. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.60.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $282.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

