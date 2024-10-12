Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $68.50 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

View Our Latest Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.