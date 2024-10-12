Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the September 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,119. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.