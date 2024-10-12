Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the September 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,119. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

