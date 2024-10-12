Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $281,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,285 shares in the company, valued at $16,283,852.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Coastal Financial stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.24. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $57.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 23.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

