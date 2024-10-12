Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Purchases £145,500 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £145,500 ($190,420.10).

Coats Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 96.10 ($1.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,922.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89. Coats Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 64.30 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.20 ($1.36).

Coats Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

