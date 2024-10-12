Code Waechter LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,907,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,577,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 533,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 154,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,858,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 118,716 shares during the period.

PHB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 33,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

