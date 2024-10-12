Code Waechter LLC Invests $207,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 311.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ESS traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.08. The stock had a trading volume of 312,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,845. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.95 and its 200 day moving average is $273.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,661.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

