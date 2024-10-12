Code Waechter LLC Makes New $698,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTV stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.31. 1,502,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,321. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day moving average is $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

