Code Waechter LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Universal Health Realty Income Trust comprises about 1.0% of Code Waechter LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Code Waechter LLC owned about 0.17% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 56,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 249.57%.

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.