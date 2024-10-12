Code Waechter LLC Purchases New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.96. 1,574,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

