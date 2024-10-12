Code Waechter LLC Takes $7.42 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 159,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 7.1% of Code Waechter LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,945 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

