Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 4.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
