Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $163.17 and last traded at $164.71. Approximately 1,597,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,276,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.44.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares in the company, valued at $45,129,388.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,221.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,037 shares of company stock worth $15,512,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.