Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of CIGI opened at $149.67 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

