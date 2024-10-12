Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 95.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Comcast were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 92.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

