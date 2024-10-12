Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,447,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

