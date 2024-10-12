Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Up 19% – Here’s What Happened

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) was up 19% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 205,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 66,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$31.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Carroll acquired 700,000 shares of Commerce Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

