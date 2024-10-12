Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CEFC remained flat at $9.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.50. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
