Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS CEFC remained flat at $9.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.50. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

About Commercial National Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

