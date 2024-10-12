Compound Price Hits $45.04 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $45.04 or 0.00071247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $395.69 million and approximately $20.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,458 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,455.8769246 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.57434756 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 526 active market(s) with $22,968,279.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

