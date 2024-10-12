Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 81.6% in September

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

