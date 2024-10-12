Conflux (CFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $787.95 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $787.95 million and $52.10 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,115.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00523338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00105426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00242608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00072397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,052,694,242 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,694,957 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,052,558,134.89 with 4,527,558,122.01 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17809488 USD and is up 7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $47,897,057.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.