Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 153.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 148,988 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED opened at $102.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

