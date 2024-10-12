Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $241.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.53.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.