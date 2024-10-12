Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lowered by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $241.06. 1,108,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,298. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.06.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

