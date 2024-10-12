Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Consumers Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Consumers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.