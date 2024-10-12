Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.18%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

