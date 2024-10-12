Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 135,750 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the second quarter worth about $11,143,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $131.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

