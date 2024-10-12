Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 113.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SAP by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

SAP opened at $228.21 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $127.30 and a one year high of $231.13. The company has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

