Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,407 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $17.76 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.