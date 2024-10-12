Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $65.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $226.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.53.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $7,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,523,750. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.