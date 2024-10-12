Corcel (LON:CRCL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 17330578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.21.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

