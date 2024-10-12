Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 38,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 18,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$40.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53.

About Cordoba Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.