Core Scientific’s (CORZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Core Scientific from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,156.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 5,021 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,156.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the third quarter worth about $106,266,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,019,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.