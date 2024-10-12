Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 1523375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

