Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 1523375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
