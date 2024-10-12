Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 829,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 18.4% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.