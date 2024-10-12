Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 89,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 449,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

The company has a market cap of $722.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 10.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

