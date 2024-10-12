COTI (COTI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $87.84 Million

COTI (COTI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, COTI has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $87.84 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00253662 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “COTI is a blockchain platform that is designed to provide fast and inexpensive transactions, with a focus on scalability and user-friendliness. COTI uses a unique combination of directed acyclic graph (DAG) and blockchain technologies to achieve this, allowing it to process a high volume of transactions at a low cost.COTI is primarily used as a payment platform, allowing businesses and individuals to send and receive payments quickly and inexpensively. It also offers features such as support for multiple currencies, a decentralized marketplace, and a credit card processing platform.Overall, COTI aims to provide a user-friendly and accessible blockchain platform that can be used by businesses of all sizes, as well as individual users who want to participate in the global economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

